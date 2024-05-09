Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

NYSE:TOST remained flat at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,196,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,925,000 after buying an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,356,000 after buying an additional 808,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 149.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

