Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.70. The stock had a trading volume of 610,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,836. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $14,773,121. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

