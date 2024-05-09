TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THS

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:THS traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 488,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.