Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,407 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for about 2.1% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Trex worth $112,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trex by 15.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trex by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE:TREX traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.41. 1,166,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,757. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.72.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

