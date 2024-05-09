U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.61. 21,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 27,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

