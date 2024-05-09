USDB Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $345.98 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $345.98 million and $33.21 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 346,365,956 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 344,904,851.5464639. The last known price of USDB is 0.99749833 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $35,332,639.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

