V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE VVX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 63,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.68.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X during the first quarter worth $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

