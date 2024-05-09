Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.05

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $59.04, with a volume of 83001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

