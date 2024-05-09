Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 231,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

