Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$95.83 and last traded at C$95.83. 20,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 43,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.67.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.58.

