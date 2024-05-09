Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.40

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 36836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VECO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $854,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,739,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,039,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,542,000 after buying an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,687 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

