Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0150

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and $822,195.79 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00056619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001070 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,588,344,553 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

