Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VSCO stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $18.61. 1,782,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

