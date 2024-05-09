VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Announces $0.02 Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Performance

CSA traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $30.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

