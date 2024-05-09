Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $476.67

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $476.67 and last traded at $474.60, with a volume of 7986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $472.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

