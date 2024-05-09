Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 40,257 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $171,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,898,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,189. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

