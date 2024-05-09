Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 57,760 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $119,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.23. 173,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,505. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.