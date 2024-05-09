Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 33,983 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 677,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 99,760 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,054 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 4,062,040 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

