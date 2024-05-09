Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,138,000 after buying an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,279,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $35.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,286.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,232. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $739.61 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,166.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

