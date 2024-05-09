Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,122,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

BDX stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,197. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

