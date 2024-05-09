Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.92. 282,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,352. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

