Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $9.35 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,635. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.