Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 134,072 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,072 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 14.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,015,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,363,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,605,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,304,000 after acquiring an additional 491,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $522.74. 3,152,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,008. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.08. The stock has a market cap of $451.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $410.67 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

