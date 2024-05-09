Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,908 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. 3,340,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,312. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.