Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,932 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $285.96. 1,019,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.32 and a one year high of $288.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.12.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

