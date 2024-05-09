Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804,685 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.84. 2,021,725 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

