Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,668 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $97,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $343.76. The company had a trading volume of 531,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,895. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.12 and a 200 day moving average of $318.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $251.66 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

