Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 9,220 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,513. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

