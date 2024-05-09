Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 4,639 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 159,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,221. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.