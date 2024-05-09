Wrapmanager Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 710,621 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.