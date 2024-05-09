Wrapmanager Inc. Has $531,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,383. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

