Wrapmanager Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Biogen stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $222.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,173. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.96.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.