Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.20. 242,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DORM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

