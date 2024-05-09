Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,838 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

TFC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.10. 6,524,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391,715. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

