Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Helios Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.65. 414,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

