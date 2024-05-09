Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 726 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $90.95. 2,465,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,717,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

