Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,120,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,491,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,073,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter.

VTWG traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $190.66. 22,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.10. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $905.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

