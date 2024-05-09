WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WW

WW International Trading Up 11.1 %

WW International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,492,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.75. WW International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.