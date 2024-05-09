Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.53

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.