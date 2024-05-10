11,329 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.74.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. 659,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,415. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.97. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

