196,618 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.54% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 435,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

