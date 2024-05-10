3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 4,156,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,949. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

