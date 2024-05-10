4,102 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,638,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,479. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

