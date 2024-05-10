4,304 Shares in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SCHA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $48.02. 777,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
