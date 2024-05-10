547,434 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Acquired by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 547,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,730,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. 5,041,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,877. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

