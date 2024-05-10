61,467 Shares in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA FIVG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 17,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $548.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

