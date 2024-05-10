Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $82.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.