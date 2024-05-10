Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,164. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.80. 5,489,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,394,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.