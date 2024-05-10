Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 68,234 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,003,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,234 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock remained flat at $28.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $258.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

