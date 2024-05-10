Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. 2,611,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.